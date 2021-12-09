The List of 10 Words That Taylor Swift Uses In Each Song She Writes

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 9 December 2021

image for The List of 10 Words That Taylor Swift Uses In Each Song She Writes
BuzzFuzz estimates that Tay-Tay has written about 37 songs about her ex-boyfriends.

HOLLYWOOD – (Magazine Satire) – Cowbell Notes Music Magazine looked over every single song that Taylor Swift has ever written, going back to when she was only 3-year-old. And they found that out of the millions of lyrics that Taylor has written, there were 10 words that she incorporated into her songs more than any others.

THE LIST OF THE TOP 10 WORDS THAT TAYLOR SWIFT
USES IN HER SONGS


1. Boy
2. Caress
3. Hair
4. Tears
5. Panties
6. Lipstick
7. Guitar
8. Nude
9. Sad
10. G-Spot

NOTE: Cowbell Notes Music Magazine would like to express it’s thanks to Yo Yo Afro Woke, Vice-President Kamala Harris, Anderson Cooper, and Sofia Vergara for helping in the compiling of this list.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
10 ThingsListicleTaylor Swift

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more