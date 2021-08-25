Governor Cuomo Abandons His Dog Captain

So when Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned and moved out of the Governor’s mansion in Albany, the twit abandoned his dog, named Captain, saying, “Maybe somebody else can take care of him.”

Andrew Cuomo can not be former Governor Mario Cuomo’s son. Mario Cuomo was a man who dripped with compassion and respected all living creatures. He’d never kick a dog. But unfortunately, son Andrew Cuomo just kicked his dog Captain out of his life.

“So long. I hope you find someone to take care of you. I’m outta here. No more need of a dog for any photo ops.”

Nobody abandons their dog. Even Pit Bulls are loved. A landslide in SanFrancisco, both dogs (not Pit Bulls) went into the Audi first. The silver next. An unfinished manuscript last.

Andrew Cuomo had two weeks to plan his exit. He couldn't take his dog with him? Where was he going? A jail cell? No. A swank, high-rise condo? Hire a dog walker. A home near a fishing stream? So take the dog.

Too late. Captain has already been traumatized with a valid sense of abandonment. Other dogs are talking, “He can’t be Mario’s son, oh no!”

Enter Major, President Joe Biden’s dog of action, a graduate of Trump University, a Dog Olympic contender, and a dog with a heart. “Captain, the White House is all yours. Be my pal.”

