"What do I have to do to be a bad boy?" asks Dog

Border Collie Colin Braithwaite has been asking on his blog what he has to do to be a bad boy.

'I make a mess of the furniture, vomit and everything, and all my owner asks is who's a good boy? Clearly, I haven't been a good boy, and if I have, which standards am I being measured against?'

Colin's neighbour Rover Jones said 'Colin and I were discussing this very topic just yesterday. I mean they clean up after us in the park and everything, and still, we are treated like royalty. I mean we are onto a sweet deal here, but what do we have to do to be seen as bad boys?'

'Of course' interjected Colin 'when we bark at other dogs, it is just to irritate our owners, but don't tell anyone that, ok?'