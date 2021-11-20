Donald Trump Says He Dreamed He Was In Hell!

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 20 November 2021

Trump and hell go together like a hot dog and mustard.

CRICKET BALLS, Mississippi – (Satire News) – News Blues reports that the “Orange Loser,” (Donald Trump) was in Cricket Balls playing a round of golf at the KKK-owned White Cottonballs Golf Course, which does not allow blacks, Asians, Macadamians, Jews, or Cherokees.

One of his 6 secret service agents overheard him tell one of his golfing foursome (Matt “Potato Head” Gaetz) that he had dreamed that he was in hell and he had been elected president of hell.

Gaetz, ever the Trump ass-kisser, smiled, patted him on his back, and replied that, that shows that he is not the loser that 89% of the American people think he is.

Trump then noted that in his dream (not nightmare) he actually got 97.4% of the vote from the residents of hell; including Adolf Hitler, Jeffrey Epstein, Hirohito, Atilla The Hun, and General George Custer.

Meanwhile Melania mentioned to LeBron James that sometimes Donaldo will take a black magic marker and paint on a tiny, little, cocksucking, Adolf Hitler moustache.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

