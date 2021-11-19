Donald Trump’s Approval Rating Drops To a Pathetic 1.3%

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 19 November 2021

image for Donald Trump’s Approval Rating Drops To a Pathetic 1.3%
Comedian Zydeco Dupree recently commented that "Baby Fingers" is starting to look like a cheap, X-rated blow-up dol

CHICAGO – (Satire News) – According to the nation’s #1 opinion poll, Quinnipinni, the approval rating of simple citizen Donaldo Trump has fallen to a measley 1.3%.

A Quinnipinni spokesperson stated that the former Nazi-in-Chief’s favorability has sunk even lower than that of such hated assholes as Gov. Ron DeSantis (Florida), Fox talking head Greg Gutfeld (New York City), Gov. Greg Abbott (Texas), and Marjorie Taylor Greene (Hell).

The highly respected poll organization further stated that at the rate that “Pee Pee Boy’s (Trump's) approval rating is going, he should actually end up with an approval rating of minus 3, before too long, which is unheard of in the annals of popularity polls.

Meanwhile when Trump was reached at Alabama’s George Wallace Golf Course, and asked for a comment the shithead simply said, "It’s all just a hoax perpetuated with smoke and mirrors and anti-magic dust by disgruntled grunters."

SIDENOTE: Reports are that Melania Trump has begged and begged her husband to seek professional help before he turns into a complete and total piece of fucked up shit.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

