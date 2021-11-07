Will Republicans Who Voted Against Infrastructure Receive Any Of The Pie?

Ever since President Biden moved into the White House, (after kicking Trump out) Biden has been trying to pass both the Infrastructure and the Build America Better bill.

The Build America Better bill is in no way, shape or form related to the rant Make America Great Again.

MAGA is code for Make America White Again.

The Infrastructure Bill is intended to improve the lives of the American people by rebuilding and revitalizing the nation’s crumbling infrastructure, roads, bridges and to supply clean water.

Even a member of the Taliban would be in favor of clean water.

No! Not Republicans! Donald Trump, told his Republican gophers to vote against it. Don’t give Biden any wins, and Trump’ll be a shoo-in in 2024. Forget clean water.

Snapping to attention, they attempted to follow his advice. But Republicans failed.

Thirteen brave House Republicans, who presumedly are in favor of clean water, and less chicken-livered of Trump, voted with Democrats.

Nineteen Republican Senators also voted for the Infrastructure Bill.

So will Republicans who voted against the Bill receive any benefits?

It's rumored that when Jerad Kushner was in charge at the White House, he said at the start of the virus pandemic: No masks or ventilators for blue states. The Democrat Governors will be blamed, voted out of office and replaced by Republicans.

In other words: Let Americans die.

But there is a sense of justice in Biden’s White House. No more the White House of pale-faced, sniveling connivers.

“Joey, my mother used to say, you have to divide the pie equally once the pie is out of the oven.”

