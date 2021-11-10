A Female Prisoner Models The Latest Sexy Prison Swimsuit For Female Inmates

OSSINING, New York – (Satire News) – The state of New York has always been at the forefront when it comes to prisons, pizza, professional sports teams, and now womens prison wear.

Omnium Gatherum reporter Ashburn Wasabi reports that Sing Sing Prison has just introduced the latest in prison-garb.

He noted that the New York State Prison Panel (NYSPP) has approved for 2022, state-of-the-art prison swimsuits for the female inmates.

The new bathing suits were designed by world famous clothing designer Yves Saint Laurent, who calls her latest creation “Sensuously Sexy Stripes By The Prison Pool.”

Saint Laurent said she got the idea from chatting with Martha Stewart, who in 2004, spent five months in prison for quasi-counterfeiting, lying to the NAACP, and being in the possession of illegal vibrators.

Wasabi reports that the new swimsuits will come in six sizes, but only two colors; black and white.