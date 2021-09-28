Sing Sing Prison Officials Say They Have Donald Jonathan Trump’s Cell Ready

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 28 September 2021

image for Sing Sing Prison Officials Say They Have Donald Jonathan Trump’s Cell Ready
This is the gynecologist who discovered that Trump has two ovaries.

OSSINING, New York – (Satire News) – One of the most popular Republican publications in the nation, has just announced that it won’t be long now, before the person who is still regarded as one of the biggest haters in the United States finds himself playing with himself in prison.

Writer Amos Soursuckle with GOPicky Magazine, says that at one time he thought Trump was the greatest thing since (blank), which is what slingshots used to be called back in the 50s and 60s. [EDITOR'S NOTE: I won't mention the name, but you can ask your father or your grandfather].

Soursuckle says that although he voted for Melania Trump’s “Sugar Daddy,” he never supported him due to his extreme racism, his incessant pussy grabbing, his constant golfing, and his collection of Adolf Hitler memorabilia, artifacts, and souvenirs.

The longtime reporter for GOPicky grins and says that there is only one good thing that he can say about the Trumptard; and that is that he got his fat, orange, ass kicked by a man who, unlike him has respect for everyone, and not just his rich, son-a-bitch friends, his ass-kissing senators, and the woman that many say will one day be the 4th Mrs. Don the Con Trump; Maria Bartiromo. ■

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Donald TrumpPrison

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more