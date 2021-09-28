Sing Sing Prison Officials Say They Have Donald Jonathan Trump’s Cell Ready

OSSINING, New York – (Satire News) – One of the most popular Republican publications in the nation, has just announced that it won’t be long now, before the person who is still regarded as one of the biggest haters in the United States finds himself playing with himself in prison.

Writer Amos Soursuckle with GOPicky Magazine, says that at one time he thought Trump was the greatest thing since (blank), which is what slingshots used to be called back in the 50s and 60s. [EDITOR'S NOTE: I won't mention the name, but you can ask your father or your grandfather].

Soursuckle says that although he voted for Melania Trump’s “Sugar Daddy,” he never supported him due to his extreme racism, his incessant pussy grabbing, his constant golfing, and his collection of Adolf Hitler memorabilia, artifacts, and souvenirs.

The longtime reporter for GOPicky grins and says that there is only one good thing that he can say about the Trumptard; and that is that he got his fat, orange, ass kicked by a man who, unlike him has respect for everyone, and not just his rich, son-a-bitch friends, his ass-kissing senators, and the woman that many say will one day be the 4th Mrs. Don the Con Trump; Maria Bartiromo. ■