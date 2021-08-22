Governor Andrew Cuomo Was Back

Governor Cuomo is behind his desk again, giving orders. Brought back by Henri, the cyclone, hurricane, north westerner, ice storm headed toward the east coast and New York. The guy took on Coronavirus and succeeded by taking command, saving lives, providing ventilators, hospital beds, and masks, while Donald Trump recommended Clorox and Lysol or slept.

Providing help for New Yorkers should be a cinch. The guy knows which buttons to press. Whoops! Which departments to mobilize to mitigate the damage.

Covid-19 was and still is a deadly virus. It could kill or make one deathly ill, and even with advanced notice. Henri boils down to torrents of water from rain. But that rain brings along with it the wind. Both can cause landslides, flooding, loss of bridges, roads, electricity, heating, drinking water, internet, turning streets into rivers, just everything stops—a mess to clean up afterward.

The Governor’s lady issues? Some of the Ten Commandments gone bad, and the Governor was about to leave office, but along came Henri, and New York needed a hand. Whoops, again!

Not that kind of a hand, but someone in charge to stop the damage that this storm is certain to create. Stay on the job for a while longer until Henri drifts north, upstairs to Canada, maybe?

Will Governor Cuomo receive another Emmy for his daily briefings on hurricane Henri? Fingers crossed. Yikes.

