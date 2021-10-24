It’s 2050.

The city can be 2021—ahem, 2020, well, a year of lockdown does barely compete with 2050. For starters, the humidity clasp just 100°F required checking air if there is any air on good days and thirty percent sea level above Lower Manhattan.

It’s still, well, who keeps track of time anymore? Night and morning are barely mythical as riding the subway from one of the standing boroughs to the Manhattans. And, if you are lucky to be a resident of one of the Manhattans, whether your livelihood contract. As in, Lower Manhattan requires a passport and consent for undersea exploration.

It is twenty-nine years.

The mayor can be mysterious as The Wizard of land Oz only physical appearance broadcasts thoroughly via smoke and more smoke. So, simulcast public as always just about anything which can be any different than 2021.

What is fun, well, 2050 can be a shebang list are hardly only shenanigans and a continuation into the next day until you will crash from consuming a 2021 energy health drink that looks healthy.

You will imagine this is New York 29 years later but far away from 2021, and good to be aware of the foreseen future whether to prepare for any flooding, prevent city-wide floods, or, well, an internet apocalypse.

It is 2050! Get in gear in four years.