HOLLYWOOD – (Satire News) – Silver Screen Showcase Magazine reports that Daniel Craig (aka James Bond) has announced that he will do one more movie in the James Bond franchise.

Craig told SSSM’s Pomona Vox that he could not pass up the opportunity to co-star with one of his favorite actresses, Scarlett Johansson.

Johansson will star as Milly Libido, a retired pole dancer, who was a CIA undercover agent working in Tunisia, Thailand, and Tacoma.

Libido and Bond meet at a Starbucks and hit it off ending up in bed, but with the understanding that their hokey-pokey sessions are just physical, sexual, and business couplings.

SIDENOTE: Also appearing in the movie "Lie and Let Live" will be Matthew McConaughey, Beyonce, Jose Altuve, and JoJo Siwa.