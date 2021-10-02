It's just a bloke being a bit moody isn't it? by Raymond Ving

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Saturday, 2 October 2021

image for It's just a bloke being a bit moody isn't it? by Raymond Ving
A bloke being a bit moody, yesterday

Hello - How is everyone? Raymond Ving here again. You might remember me from such columns as Aubergines, there a bit aren't they? Or Custard? what's that all about.

Here I am delivering my opinion on the latest Bond movie.

Now, in the interests of clarity, I haven't seen it yet, and to be honest, I don't really intend to, but James Bond films are all just about a bloke being a bit moody, aren't they?

I mean, other than a bit of mild peril, some collateral damage to some buildings, and a few hundred casualties in high-speed chases (which are never talked about, are they?) and a few lame jokes, nothing much happens, does it?

Join me next time for my in-depth look at the Carry On Films. It will be nearly as insightful to read as this one has been, and no mistake.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

