Daniel Craig In One More Bond Film: There IS TOO Time To Die

Funny story written by K.C. Bell

Saturday, 9 October 2021

image for Daniel Craig In One More Bond Film: There IS TOO Time To Die
"A room in Windsor Castle? I'm all for that."

For a private island in the Caribbean, his corporate jet with a landing strip at Heathrow, and the uncontested seat in Parliament, Daniel Craig has reluctantly decided to do one more James Bond film, much to the relief of his many fans and the bank of England.

While the title of the new film Indicates this time, yes this very last time, Mr. Bond will definitely, buy that farm in the sky, nah, nah, nah! Do not be so presumptuous. After his performance in There IS TOO Time To Die, also in the works is the future, future production of But Not Yet.

Film producers are presently negotiating with the powers that be to lure Mr. Craig back for the But Not Yet film by giving him a room of his very own at Windsor Castle.

“Daniel Craig is the best James Bond ever! He has trucked in millions to the British economy. He’s like the Royal Family or one of our colonies. We can’t allow Craig's performance as James Bond to disappear like we allowed a colony like America to disappear.”

Guess Mr. Craig will eventually perform James Bond in a wheelchair.

It will be an Aston Martin wheelchair.

Read more by this author:

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Daniel CraigJames Bond

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more