U.S. Supreme Court Out Of Ladies Panties And Siding With College Athletes

Wow! At last! After raking in billions of dollars for colleges and universities participating in sports, the US Supreme Court ruled that college athletes should also get a piece of that pie.

Yes, athletes received scholarships, room and board, meals and sometimes small change, but nothing in comparison to what the schools were making off these athletes.

Some college athletes didn’t even have to attend class, but were given passing grades so they could continue playing sports for their college.

Ever hear of a 5th year college student athlete?

Or a college athlete injured in his last year of college and then dumped? And they leave campus in a wheel chair. Thanks for the memories.

"Don't forget to return that wheel chair."

A few colleges did give small stipends to cover spending money for perks and medical care for sports related injuries. Sports related injuries? You think?

“Are you sure you didn’t wrench your spinal cord and neck while studying English 101 in the dorm? It could be it wasn't during the last football game against Stanford?"

The stipends were sometimes there, but they weren’t nearly as gigantic or stratospheric as what professional athletes received.

The term amateurism was bounced around in defense of non-payment of athletes. The NCAA March madness trucks in over a billion dollars annually because of these amateurs.

And who is an amateur? Was Christopher Columbus an amateur?

No one else had been to the moon. Was Neil Armstrong an amateur?

If there were no college basketball players, would there be a March Madness and would the NCAA collect over a billion dollars a year?

No. So pay up.

Read more by this author: