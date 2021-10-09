The IRS Is After Donald Trump After Finding That Last Year He Claimed a Deduction of $197,803 for Hair Products

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 9 October 2021

image for The IRS Is After Donald Trump After Finding That Last Year He Claimed a Deduction of $197,803 for Hair Products
The human hemorrhoid showing the entire world that he has the fingers of a 3-year-old boy.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – As if the predatorial racist doesn’t have enough problems, now News Blues is reporting that he has yet another problem with the Internal Revenue Service.

News Blues reporter Velveeta Maracas, has discovered that Melania’s soon-to-be-ex-husband, mistakenly (on purpose) claimed a deduction of close to $198,000 on hair products, including gel, straightener, dye, bobby pins, and combs.

Trump can’t even hire an attorney due to the fact that the cheapskate, flim-flam artist prides himself in never paying anyone for any type of service.

But as they say, it all comes back to haunt you, and the old “Grab ‘em by the pussy” bitch is feeling the heat of all the shit he has pulled over the years.

Miss Maracas was told by a close unnamed Trump friend, that the man that is known as "El Cheapo" in Latin America, recently gave his girlfriend Maria Bartiromo a bracelet valued at $37.

[EDITOR'S NOTE: Hey boys and girls, can you say CHEAP!].

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

