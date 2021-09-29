Donald Trump Halloween Masks Selling Off Shelf

Donald Trump Halloween masks are already selling off the shelf. Some of these masks are selling with skeleton outfits (which is contradictory even for Halloween), while others are pre-packaged with wrinkled navy blue suits and red ties sold by the yard.

As though the masks and costumes were not enough of a parody, one mask manufacturer included a CD chip with Trump’s voice saying: Biden stole the election. And followed by: I demand a recount. Instead of the traditional: Trick or treat,

Maybe not too many treats will be going in that direction.

The Melania and Ivanka masks and wigs will use the recycled Morticia Addams masks with newly spray-painted blond or redhead wigs. No CD chips, as both seldom spoke. One designer suggested a creaking sound when they smiled, but both rarely smiled. Another designer suggested the recorded voice of Shirley Temple singing: On the good ship lollypop. But that was quickly dismissed as just plain no way!

There were no Halloween costumes for the Trump sons. Already considered the joke of a bully daddy, who seems to slowly focus his reptilian eyes on them, mentally thinking negatively of both.

“Why couldn’t they be more like Hillary Clinton or Barack Obama.”

Read more by this author: