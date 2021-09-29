Donald Trump Halloween Masks Selling Off Shelf

Funny story written by K.C. Bell

Wednesday, 29 September 2021

image for Donald Trump Halloween Masks Selling Off Shelf
"Trick or Treat or Trump?"

Donald Trump Halloween masks are already selling off the shelf. Some of these masks are selling with skeleton outfits (which is contradictory even for Halloween), while others are pre-packaged with wrinkled navy blue suits and red ties sold by the yard.

As though the masks and costumes were not enough of a parody, one mask manufacturer included a CD chip with Trump’s voice saying: Biden stole the election. And followed by: I demand a recount. Instead of the traditional: Trick or treat,

Maybe not too many treats will be going in that direction.

The Melania and Ivanka masks and wigs will use the recycled Morticia Addams masks with newly spray-painted blond or redhead wigs. No CD chips, as both seldom spoke. One designer suggested a creaking sound when they smiled, but both rarely smiled. Another designer suggested the recorded voice of Shirley Temple singing: On the good ship lollypop. But that was quickly dismissed as just plain no way!

There were no Halloween costumes for the Trump sons. Already considered the joke of a bully daddy, who seems to slowly focus his reptilian eyes on them, mentally thinking negatively of both.

“Why couldn’t they be more like Hillary Clinton or Barack Obama.”

Read more by this author:

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Donald TrumpHalloween

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more