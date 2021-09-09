Mitch McConnell is Suing The Makers of a Viagra-Like Pill, Up Up & Away!

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – The Alpha Beta News Agency has just confirmed that Senator Mitch “Turtle Face” McConnell has just filed a lawsuit against the makers of the penis hardening, Viagra-like pill, Up, Up, and Away.

The lawsuit claims that the product, which guarantees a woody within 8 minutes of taking the royal blue pill simply did not work.

McConnell is alleging that he and his wife Ling Ling, waited for 2 hours and 35 minutes after taking the pill and his noodle was still as soft and as limp as, well a wet noodle.

Ling Ling reportedly became extremely frustrated and had to actually resort to the old-fashion fingeroni method of self-gratification.

Meanwhile, Mitch “The Moscow Bitch” has filed a $45,000 lawsuit claiming among other things, Noerectionitis, Limp Dickatosis, and Erectile Nada.

SIDENOTE: Donald Trump, alias, “The Pussy Grabber,” has suggested that Mitch put some Miracle Grow on his peckerino.