Generic Viagra Hits The Erection Market

NEW YORK CITY – (Satire News) – The Hercules Condom Company is glad to announce that their brand new generic Viagra pill is now available to males who may be having erectile dysfunction issues.

Valerie Sambula, 29, a spokeswoman for the company, stated that unlike regular Viagra pills, which can be quite expensive, their new pill comes in a packet of 6, and retails for $3.30 plus tax (55 cents each).

The pill which sells under the brand name Giddy Up, is yellow instead of the more common blue color.

The new pill however is rather big in size (about the size of an average grape), but Miss Sambula stated that males can just take it with a little more water without any problem whatsoever.

Miss Sambula, who recently got engaged to a player with the Houston Astros, noted that they also make Giddy Up in a suppository form, for those men who may have trouble swallowing the pill orally.

One individual who has tried the new pill said that he is thrilled beyond belief. He then added that his wife hasn’t been as happy as she is now, since back in 1997, when she won $31 million in the South Carolina state lottery.

SIDENOTE: Giddy Up comes in five distinct flavors; Baby Back Ribs, Onion Rings, Brisket-Flavored, Bud Light, and Pico de Gallo.