Virginia Bans Vaginal Porn

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

RICHMOND, Virginia – (Satire News) – BuzzFuzz has just made it known that the Virginia Legislature has voted to ban all kinds of vaginal porn; including slow-motion vaginal porn.

The vote barely passed by a 52 to 48 margin. Senator Clyde P. Bacon, (R-Roanoke) commented that the new ban will be grandfathered in (or actually grandmothered in) and thus will not affect any vaginal porn that is already in existence.

Opponents of the new ban including the stunningly gorgeous Sen. Michelle F. Kettlewood, (D-Appomattox) argued that vaginas are beautiful in their own kind of virginal way, and the 47-year-old senator went on to say that the ban will not stop men between the ages of 21 and 101 from viewing pussy porn in the dark.

When asked to explain, she replied that there are some hoohas, as vaginas are called in Virginia, that actually do glow in the dark (a little bit).

VP Kamala Harris was asked by BuzzFuzz reporter Taffeta Kixx to comment on the new vagina ban and she replied “No ma’am, you ain’t getting this woman to step-into-that hole, no pun intended.”

And Speaking of Pussies. El Trumptard as DJT is called in Spanish Harlem, has just announced that he may decide for run for sheriff of Mar-a-Lago County.