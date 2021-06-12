Design Your Own Sex Doll Company Thriving Despite Covid-19

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

A Barnstable company that makes 'made to order' sex dolls says that business is booming despite Covid-19 restrictions.

"We have plenty of clients," Neil Porter, the founder, and CEO of DesignADoll announced. "If anything we have grown over the last two years. The order books are full."

DesignADoll, claims to produce the "most realistic love doll in the world," and is known for is its fully customizable dolls.

"Every doll that we make is truly unique because our products are built to specifications; that said some clients have similar tastes so we have been able to mass-produce some 'favorites'", added Neil.

According to Neil lockdown favorites include realistic love doll versions of Carol Vorderman, Nicola Sturgeon, Her Majesty The Queen, and, apparently very popular with the Welsh, Boy George.

"We are always looking to improve our product," said Matt, "We are working on developing models with real human skin and hair. We pay top dollar for resources sourced from the third world, mainly China and India, but we are expanding into other impoverished areas such as Africa, South America, and Manchester to meet the demand."