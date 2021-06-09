Recent Sex Studies On Adult Females Show That 69% of All American Women Now Have a Landing Strip

SAN FRANCISCO – (Satire News) – The adult publication Better & Longer Orgasms has just revealed that recent studies show that 69% of all women living in the United States now have a pubic region landing strip.

Olga Hickerstick, 37, who is the assistant executive editor of B&LO, stated that not only are landing strips very feminine-looking, sensuously gorgeous, and erotically sexy, but they also serve an excellent purpose.

When asked by Tittle Tattle Tonight’s Tapioca Swizzle, what that purpose might be, she was told that it serves as a type of guide for the oncoming male muffin tickler.

The B&LO executive said that it could be totally dark and the coital contact will still occur without any delay, confusion, disappointment, or frustration.

SIDENOTE: Marriage counselors throughout America have stated that landing strips have helped to reduce the divorce rate by a whopping 27%.