The Brand New ViaVag Women's Orgasm Pill Is Revolutionizing Women’s Sex Lives

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

SAN FRANCISCO – (Satire News) – BuzzFuzz, Boom Boom News, and Yippee-Ki-Yay Magazine, along with dozens of other news publications are calling the newly developed ViaVag orgasm pill for women the greatest sexual invention since the Apple Tree.

Reports are that the ViaVag, which is the size of a grain of salt, is taken just before sexual relations orally or anally (depending on the female’s preference) and it will give the woman the most amazingly, astonishingly, fantastic out-of-this-world orgasm she has ever had or double your money back.

Tests have shown that many of the test women felt such sexual satisfaction that afterwards they would do somersaults, jumping jacks, back flips, and even the dental floss dance while standing on their head.

One woman from Beverly Hills, who freely gave her name (Zandra Biggalini) said that her and her husband had reached a point in their sex life where they would only have sex on major holidays, such as Thanksgiving, New Year’s Day, Labor Day, and Ponce De Leon Day.

She noted that since she began taking the ViaVag, her husband and her now have sex four times a day, and as she confided tongue-in-cheek, “Whether my hubby wants to or not!”

The cost of a bottle of ViaVags is very reasonable; roughly the price of two Avocado Margaritas.