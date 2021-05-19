Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, and Megan Thee Stallion To Record An Album Tittled “The Big Bosomed Booty Babes of Hip Hop Music”

HOLLYWOOD – (Satire News) – The word on the streets of LaLaLand is that three of the biggest hip hop rappers in the nation are heading into the recording studio to record a fly album, as NBA superstar LeBron James, of the world champion Los Angeles Lakers recently described it.

King James told Yodelle Denzel St. Bling with Afro Sheen Magazine, that the three rappin’ sistas butts are bigger than the combined asses of the New York City Rockettes.

Megan Thee Stallion, who is a huge fan of the L.A. roundballer, reportedly commented that if he wasn’t married, she’d be all over him like parmesan cheese on a pepperoni pizza.

The album will be produced by Round and Round Records and will hit the record stores on National Bling Bling Day on July 30.

Nicki revealed to St. Bling that her, Cardi, and Megan each wrote 3 songs, and the 10th song was written by a new up and coming rap music writer, CNN’s own Don Lemon.