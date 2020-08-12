New Orleans Rapper LaQuanda Missy Miss Ho Ho is Arrested For Showing Her Breasts at a Concert in Boston

Funny story written by Fannin Fabriano

Wednesday, 12 August 2020

image for New Orleans Rapper LaQuanda Missy Miss Ho Ho is Arrested For Showing Her Breasts at a Concert in Boston
Many of LaQuanda's fans call her the "Black Dolly Parton."

BOSTON – (Music Satire) - The female rapper that Snoop Dogg and Drake have both called the sexiest black rappin’ gal in the US of A was taken into custody at The Mrs. Paul Revere Convention Center.

A reporter for Afro Sheen Magazine, stated that just as LaQuanda Missy Miss Ho Ho had started singing her hit song, “Lissen Ta Me, Bro Boy, Don'tcha Be Touchin’ My Booty Like It Be Yours and Shit,” when all of a sudden she took off her Rhianna designer tank top.

The audience gasped at the sight of her gigantic 40-DDD tata’s. Her rhythm guitar player was so astonished at the sight of those two black chumbawumbas that he dropped his guitar.

The other band members kept on playing, but with all eyes focused on LaQuanda’s cantaloupe-sized knockerinos.

The audience began screaming and applauding so loud that they actually set off the emergency sprinkler system.

When the police took her into custody, it took them 55 minutes just to get her through the crowd of her big-eyed supporters.

A Boston Police Department spokeswoman said that after LaQuanda Missy Miss Ho Ho was photographed, fingerprinted, and titprinted she was released on $45 bail.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

