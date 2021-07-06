Meghan McCain Has Been Fired By “The View”

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 6 July 2021

Meghan still denies that once while the two were backstage she grabbed a turkey leg out of Whoopi Goldberg's hand and ate it.

NEW YORK CITY – (Satire News) – Well it’s finally official, the GOP mouthpiece, Meghan McCain will no longer make her incendiary political comments on the long running talk show “The View.”

An insider, who spoke on condition of anonymity, stated that everyone associated with the show just simply got sick and tired of the fake blonde’s diva antics and holier-than-thou attitude.

Even guests such as Ricky Gervais, Howard Stern, and Kate Gosselin got to where they refused to appear on the show if the sarcastic political know-it-all, who has repeatedly stated that she’s not overweight and that she’s just 7-inches too short, was present.

Whoopi Goldberg, was thrilled beyond belief, when she heard that “Miss Thunder Thighs” had been axed.

She noted that in her mind, Meagan had become the female version of "Old Baby Fingers" Trump.

And Joy Behar, who hated Meghan more than she hates yeast infections, commented that now the GOP d-i-p can trod her wide-load ass over to Fox News and take turns sitting on Tucker Carlson’s and Sean Hannity’s laps.

When Trump was asked to comment on Meghan McCain, he blushed and said that he does not know her, has never met her, and that he does not recall ever having banged her.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

