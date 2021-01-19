The Kardashian Sisters Have Hit The Jackpot With Their Brand New Butt Crack Leggings

HOLLYWOOD – (Satire News) – The Kardashian sisters have been pegged as the girls with the Midas touch. Even the world’s richest man, Elon Musk, has said that anything they touch turns to 14-carat gold.

He added that he would love to invest $5 million in their new sensuously erotic product, known as Butt Crack Leggings.

Musk remarked that he bought 13 pair of the ass-hugging tights for his girlfriend, Claire Elise Boucher, who is a professional musician and gynecologist.

Kim Kardashian, who is the soon-to-be ex-Mrs. Kanye West, informed the fashion media that the leggings are 92% polyester, 6% spandex, and 2% potassium.

The eldest K sister pointed out that the leggings are fantastic, in that, they totally hide muffin tops, cellulite, saturated fat, freckles, spider veins, and even spider bites.

Kim’s mother, Kris Jenner, one of America's top MILFs, added that the super tight tights are perfect for foreplay activity, as well as for getting the attention of guys over the age of 16.

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner, who is the only billionaire Kardashian sister, noted that the butt grabbers come in ‘one-size-fits-all’.

She divulged that they are available in 103 vibrant colors, including Butt Pink, Cheeky Chartreuse, and Ass Apricot.

Khloe Kardashian said that the Butt Crack Leggings will be marketed in the United Kingdom as Booty Squeezers.