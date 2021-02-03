HOLLYWOOD – (Satire News) – Andy Cohen, of the Bravo Network, is reporting that the three elder Kardashian sisters, have just been signed to star with Matthew McConaughey, Bradley Cooper, and Yo Yo Afro Woke, in the Tri-Moon Films production of the adult film 3 Girls, 1 Margarita Glass.

The movie is a spoof on the popular X-rated skin flicks of the 1970s, such as Uranus ’77, Condoms and Coeds, That Hot Sultry August Night at The Tijuana Cockfights, and the movie that Senator Lindsay Graham says he has seen at least 17 times, The Senate Chamber of Sexy, Salacious Interns.

In the motion picture, the Kardashian sisters portray the Capatini sisters, Fran, Ann, and Nan, who visit Brooklyn from Naples, Italy, and end up becoming strippers at one of Brooklyn’s most infamous pole dancing clubs, the Intoxicated Iguana Bar, a club noted for having the best Papaya Margaritas east of the Mississippi.

The scrumptious sisters, Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney, have all at one time or another, posed nude in photos showing their tremendous tatas, their bountiful booties, and their multi-faceted muffins.

Bedroom Pillow Talk recently revealed that all of the Kardashian sisters have more female sexual hormones than the city of Boston.

3 Girls, 1 Margarita Glass will be filmed entirely on location in Nogales, Arizona, since it greatly resembles Brooklyn in the late 1990s.