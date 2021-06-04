Trump Says He'll Be Back In The White House By August

It is embarrassing! With the whole world watching, Trump is giving speeches saying he’ll be back in the White House by August. And not as a paperhanger or gardener or chauffeur, but as President of the United States.

The rest of the world must be asking, "What kind of a nut job is Donald Trump? And this guy had his finger on the nuclear button?"

Trump is insisting that Biden stole the 2020 election.

The real stolen election was in 2016 by Donald Trump. How could three predominately Democratic states (Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania) with a total number of only 80,000 votes put Trump over the top, win the Electoral College votes and the Presidency?

A Trump win by just 80,000 votes? Hillary Clinton received over 3 million more popular votes than Trump. And don't forget, seventeen US intelligence agencies agreed that Russia interfered with the 2016 election. Who really stole an election?

So Trump thought since he won the 2016 election (with a helping hand from Russian hackers), naturally, it should work again for 2020.

It didn't. Ah-ha! It must have been stolen.

If you steal one candy bar, you have experience. Right? Stealing the second candy bar should be a shoo-in. No? What? It didn’t work? I didn't get my second candy bar?

Ah-ha! Biden stole my second candy bar. The 2020 election was mine. Pee-yew!

"But I'll be in the White House by August," says Trump.

Yeah, sure! Well, some house.

Not White.

