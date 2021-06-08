It’s Official – Trump Wears Depends Diapers

DUCK DUNG, Alabama – (Satire News) – BuzzFuzz has confirmed that Donaldo Johnny, as Melania calls him, does in fact wear Depends Diapers.

Trump denied it saying that it’s all just a hoax, and a witch hunt, and a Fig Newton of everyone’s imagination, yes the “Orange One” did say Fig Newton.

The “Defeated One” spoke before a crowd estimated to be between 34 and 41, who stood yelling, cheering, giggling and pointing at his bloated crotch region.

One member in the quasi-crowd was heard telling his wife that the Trumpster is starting to look much, much older than his 74 years.

He noted that all of his nose hair has turned completely white, he seems to be lisping more and more, and as you can clearly see in the photo, he has taken to wearing an ivory-white earring in his left earlobe.

Another Trumptard noted that the disgraced, one-term president had his left shoe on his right foot and his right shoe on his left foot.

Trump told the crowd, of mostly white extremists that he wants them to donate at least $2,000 each to his 2024 presidential campaign.

In a Related Story. Ivanka “The Plastic Doll” Trump is denying the iRumors story that she voted for Joe Biden.