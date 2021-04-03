Busker still hasn't learnt any happy songs

Although people can now gather outside in groups of six, non-essential shops can open from April 12th, and Donald Trump hasn't troubled the world for a while; Chutney on the Fritz's leading busker Shane Worthington still hasn't learnt any happy songs.

Telling no-one in particular on his blog, 12 bars of blue, and 1 bar of yellow the morose busker said 'I play the songs that I like, rather than the hits of the day, so it is a lot of Leonard Cohen, the easier songs by The Smiths, and to lighten the mood, early Travis and Coldplay. I don't want to play happy music for the masses. You have The Spice Girls and Blue for that'.

Office Worker Mallory Towers, who works in the office directly above him, said 'I am a huge fan of Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel, I really am, but if I hear his boring, monotonic rendition of the Sound of Silence again in the next fifteen minutes, there will be no Bridge over Troubled Water for him, I can tell you that for nothing.'