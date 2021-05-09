Miley Cyrus Says She’s No Longer That Skinny, Spoiled, Little Brat

MALIBU BEACH, California – (Satire News) – Miley Cyrus will turn 29, in November, and the popular raspy-voiced singer told Tapioca Swizzle with Tittle Tattle Tonight that she has really matured in just the past 14 months.

She stressed that she is no longer a skinny, spoiled, little brat, and that she has cut way back on her beer drinking, her tequila drinking, her vodka drinking, and on her semi-addiction to Hostess Twinkies.

Cyrus, who is the daughter of country artist Billy Ray Cyrus and noted housewife Tish Cyrus, told Miss Swizzle that her favorite female singer is Dolly Parton and her favorite male singer is Neil Young.

Destiny Hope Cyrus (her real name) said she loves Dolly because, due to her humongous breasts, she is the only singer, male or female, who can actually hold a note for 75 seconds.

She then added that she loves Neil Young because there isn’t another guitar player anywhere on the face of the earth who can play such fantastic leads using just one string.

Miley has recently become real good friends with multi-billionaire Elon Musk.

She revealed that he has asked her to write a theme song for his upcoming Tesla Electric Vehicle commercials.

SIDENOTE: Miley stated that she will soon be starring in her dad’s autobiographical motion picture titled “Mullet Man and The Achy Breaky Heart.”