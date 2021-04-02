Former Members of Steve Perry’s Backup Band End Fight Over the Name “Journey”

San Francisco - After years of wrangling among members of a band that once provided the instrumental backup for singer Steve Perry, famous for such notable 80’s hits as Don’t Stop Believe’n and Faithfully, an agreement has been reached as to which of the rather inconsequential musicians get to be called “Journey”.

Perry retired from singing over twenty years ago leaving members of his band and a sound-alike singer to continue as a Steve Perry tribute band called Journey.

In other news, the backup ensemble for such artists as Stevie Nicks, Peter Green and Lindsey Buckingham, who call themselves “Fleetwood Mac”, announced an upcoming tour.