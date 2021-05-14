Unwanted Phone Calls Ending; Black Lives Matter Joins Crusade

South Los Angeles, CA. Special to The Spoof. Claiming that blacks are disproportionately targeted by unwanted spam phone calls, leaders of BLM today announced that as soon as police reform is enacted by congress, their organization will turn its attention to ending those annoying calls.

"Blacks seem to be singled out by the credit card, social security and vehicle protection spammer-scammers. The time has come to end these idiotic calls. Once we get police reform through congress, ending these calls will be our primary target," read the press release, signed by Jesse Jackson.

An unidentified spokesman for the Department of Utility services, one of the principal telephone intruders, smiled when told of BLM's intent. "If their action only comes after they achieve police reform, we don't have much to worry about. Hell will freeze over before that."