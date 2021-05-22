Bill Gates Wife Says She Wants $100 Billion or Else The Shit Hits The Fan

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 22 May 2021

Bill Gates reportedly has $67 billion in gold bars stored in Fort Knox.

SEATTLE, Washington – (Satire News) – BuzzFuzz has disclosed that Bill and Melinda Gates are worth $128 billion.

Reporter Taffeta Kixx stated that she recently interviewed the soon-to-be-ex-Mrs. Bill Gates at her luxuriously amazing mansion called Casa Microsoftina.

Kixx divulged that the five-story house has 37 bedrooms, 42 bathrooms, a home theater complex that holds 70 people, and a gigantic swimming pool that is so huge, it could easily hold two standard sized sailboats.

Insiders say that Bill’s wife of 27-years hinted to her long-time maid, Sapphire, that she hates that her husband was friends with Kim Jong-un, Jeffrey Epstein, Bill Cosby, Harvey Weinstein, Tucker Carlson, and Ricky Gervais.

She also made it abundantly clear that if she does not get $100 billion in the divorce settlement, she will go into her safety deposit box at The First Settlers National Bank of Seattle and give dozens and dozens of explicitly explicit photos of her hubby to the National Enquirer.

Meanwhile, Bill has told her that she can have $16.3 billion and their two Labahuahua dogs, Bonnie and Clyde, and he will be keeping $111.7 billion and their two housebroken rattlesnakes, Hissy and Missy.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

