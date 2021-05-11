Boston area man can’t stop writing spoof news

After a productive spree which generated several new stories this morning, the Spoof News writer known as Earthvessel is signalling for help.

Apparently for reasons unknown, Earthvessel or E.V. has determined he cannot stop generating the stories.

“I don’t even know if they’re any good and frankly, I didn’t care, as long as I got a laugh out of them myself. But this is too much.” he said, taking a very serious tone.

Earthvessel has a call in to his GP and is also considering acupuncture treatment and/or therapy as possible remedies. His immediate goal is to free himself from the apparent obsession that he has developed for creating spoof news stories.

“I’m pretty sure it stems from my disgust in the current state of affairs” he told us, "and I thought it might be a good idea to find a way to laugh instead of getting angry, but now I can’t stop and it’s a little scary. I’m always either writing a story or trying to come up with an idea. I haven’t even eaten all day!” When informed it was only 10:30 am he didn't respond and just kept typing what is believed to be another story.

Earthvessel is asking the public at large for help with his problem. If you, your family or friends have dealt with this problem in the past, please contact Earthvessel at https://www.thespoof.com.