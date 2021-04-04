The Spoof resembles the GDR after the Berlin Wall came tumbling down!

Once upon a time a philosophical GDR/German Democratic Republic inhabitant told Erich Honecker, ex-communist leader, "When you duck through the hole in the Berlin wall Erich, please do not forget to turn the lights out!"

History is repeating itself here on The Spoof as the satirical wall separating reality with fake news crumbles, and those who participate here are fleeing for their satirical lives!

The place has been abandoned by its owners, and present editor, who has dived into an Indonesian jungle after crossing a rapid river infested with boa-constrictors. A boa grabbed his left leg, but he managed to shake it off before being bit by a poisonous snake on the other side! We have no news if he is alive or dead, all we know is he left a note saying, "God Bless Hull City!"

Spoof writers are 'up in arms' because their crap spoofs are dangling between Donald Trump and The Kardashians and nobody knows what the fuck to do with them.

With no light at the end of the ‘Spoof Tunnel’ beaming writers forward, stagnation has set in, and although Jesus was resurrected on Easter Sunday, it seems as though no Rolling Stone will be rolled to the side by a satirical saviour!

As Monty Python once said, not a boa, whilst dangling on a cross, "Always look on the bright side!" However, saving this once great satirical institution will need a Spartacus, and certainly not David Moyes at the helm (Who the fuck is he?)!

Amen!