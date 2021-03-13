Sudden Increase In Spoof Readership Down To Leading Writer's Story

A superb literary effort by a leading writer on a satirical news website is said to have been responsible for a total upsurge (TU) in reader views, according to one man who wishes he, himself, had written it.

The piece, Tatty Mullet Gets Spunk In His Eye, was written by Lancashire-born multigender contributor, Duncana Whitheed, and was published last Tuesday. It immediately stormed to the top of the rankings on TheSpoof.com, a site where less-balanced individuals churn out daily heaps of turd known locally as 'stories', and expect readers to be amused by them.

Sadly, this is rarely the case.

Whitheed, however, is clearly a being with its finger squarely on the pulse of 'what is funny'.

Spoof owner Mark Lowton said:

"If only we had more writers as good as Whitheed. Indeed, I wish we had more writers with half Whitheed's ability, or, in fact, with ANY ability at all. Or even with the ability to spell correctly, or to know the difference between your and you're, or between every one and everyone. Unfortunately, we can only wait and see what kind of detritus turns up every day."

Whitheed, itself, laughed:

"Well, yes, the site does seem to be, symbolically, a bit like an old car breaker's yard with mountains of twisted wrecks piled on top of one another, a thousand feet high, and slowly decaying into perpetuity. Maybe it's just that others are trying too hard, or that their only priority is staying at the top of some chart."