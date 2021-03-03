Writer Says He's Not Going To Write Any More New Material, As Very Few People Are Reading It

Funny story written by Monkey Woods

Wednesday, 3 March 2021

image for Writer Says He's Not Going To Write Any More New Material, As Very Few People Are Reading It
Inchcock earlier

A writer on a satirical news website has said that he is seriously considering his future, after an indepth analytical study of his output revealed that very few people are reading much of his material anymore.

The writer, Moys Kenwood, 57, at TheSpoof.com, claims that, in the past, a smattering of individuals has always read his material and given his statistics a certain amount of respectability, but latest figures suggest that this group is dwindling at a quite alarming rate.

Gone are the days when thousands of readers would descend on the site's pages, to hungrily devour the outpourings of comedic genius provided by stalwarts as Pointer, Inchcock, Noshing Mink, Duncan Whitehead and Dave Henry.

Nowadays, writers are lucky if more than a few dozen readers bother to peruse their efforts, according to Kenwood.

He said:

"Up until now, I've always been able to count on views from a few quirky outcasts who have the same slanted view of reality as myself, but even these fellows now appear to be on some kind of permanent vacation, and I seem to be writing for myself."

With this in mind, he said, he's had to scale back on his output, and may, indeed, take a break altogether if things don't improve.

"Instead of typing them out, I'll just tell myself the stories, and save time!"

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
The Spoof

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more