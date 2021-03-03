Writer Says He's Not Going To Write Any More New Material, As Very Few People Are Reading It

A writer on a satirical news website has said that he is seriously considering his future, after an indepth analytical study of his output revealed that very few people are reading much of his material anymore.

The writer, Moys Kenwood, 57, at TheSpoof.com, claims that, in the past, a smattering of individuals has always read his material and given his statistics a certain amount of respectability, but latest figures suggest that this group is dwindling at a quite alarming rate.

Gone are the days when thousands of readers would descend on the site's pages, to hungrily devour the outpourings of comedic genius provided by stalwarts as Pointer, Inchcock, Noshing Mink, Duncan Whitehead and Dave Henry.

Nowadays, writers are lucky if more than a few dozen readers bother to peruse their efforts, according to Kenwood.

He said:

"Up until now, I've always been able to count on views from a few quirky outcasts who have the same slanted view of reality as myself, but even these fellows now appear to be on some kind of permanent vacation, and I seem to be writing for myself."

With this in mind, he said, he's had to scale back on his output, and may, indeed, take a break altogether if things don't improve.

"Instead of typing them out, I'll just tell myself the stories, and save time!"