The ES-SL (European Super-Spoof League) has been booted into touch!

After fan protests dominating the spoofing world since a week or two, The European Spoof Fraternity has decided not to join the ES-SL although its owners desperately needed the added cash, the writers too, but who gives a fuck about them?

Spoof HQ, somewhere in Jaggedone's pathetic, distorted brain, has received the reasons from the TOP 6 European spoof clubs who signed up for the deal, but bottled after it was revealed the corrupt UK PM took a baksheesh, and here they are:

The Spoofski, Russian spoof site owned by a Russian oligarch who shall remain nameless but lives in the West End of London: "We are not going to participate in the ES-SL after we called Putin a dictatorial Nazi, he threatened to poison our CEO with contaminated water extracted from a Chernobyl stream, a common KGB method, so we decided to hibernate!

The Spoofski Dynamo Russian Site: "We also withdrew from the ES-SL for the same reason as above, and our CEO is on hunger strike in a Siberian Gulag!

The Spoofski Torpedo Russian site: "We join our Russian brothers and withdrew from the ES-SL because our CEO is on holiday in the Ukraine and Ukrainian rebels have threatened to behead him!

The Spoofghetti, Italian spoof site: "Si, we withdraw too, our site is owned by the Mafiosi, and if we participate in ES-SL maybe our owners will leave us and join their half-brothers who own half of New York, Chicago, Miami, and LA, where things are much easier to make mega-billions of bucks, fucka Europe!

El Spoofaro: Spanish spoof site owned by corrupt ex-King Carlos: "Si hombre, we are out because the ES-SL is mierda, and my spoofers dare not mention my dirty-dastardly-doings behind the backs of my beloved readers and worshippers because the ES-SL demands transparency and no royal back-stabbing!"

Last not least, The Spoof UK, owned by nobody: "We at The Spoof only care about our fans, readers, and writers, who get paid fuck all! In fact, after going AWOL for three weeks, we have decided to come back even stronger without joining the rest of corrupt bastards in Russia, Italy, and Spain, or the EU! Rule Britannia is our motto, and fuck the rest of Europe, the World, Mars, and the Moon, because we don't need anybody, apart from Trump and the Raj (Oh, those were the days!)

So, dedicated Spoof fans, mega-rich owners of your beloved spoof sites have been told to 'fuck off' big time and the spoofing world has returned to total insanity thanks to Jaggedone! (Who the fuck is he?)