Mysterious developments on The Spoof site! Infamous writer disappears on a tropical storm!

As if sighting skeleton pirates on board the ghost ship, Marie Celeste, was not mysterious enough! It seems as though this phenomena has hit The Spoof with impunity!

After a typhoon hit Indonesia, world infamous spoofer, and co-editor of the Infamous satirical site, The Spoof, Monkey Woods, has not been seen or heard of, although several sightings have been reported!

Jaggedone, also a ridiculously infamous spoofer, decided to send his global CIA (Cockroach Infiltration Army) reporters out to find out where the hell this other infamous spoofer is hiding, and what could have happened to him!

Here their reports:

CIA reporter in Bermuda, Bermuda Short-Hairylegs-Vaudeville, reports, "Monkey Woods was seen diving into a Bermuda Triangle in a pair of Bermuda shorts. Only his ripped shorts were found floating on a rubber dinghy, sorry!

CIA reporter in Iceland, Geezer, reports, "Monkey Woods was certainly seen standing over a hot geezer screaming, Hallelujah, at last I've lost my virginity!" Later a naked Yeti was reported entering a bubbling volcano and since then nothing, sorry!"

CIA reporter up the Mekong Delta, Marvellous Marlon, reports, "Yes, he was seen here in a delipidated, leaking US Military tent, bunking 21 Vietnamese virgins! After he finished, he was seen praying to Allah for forgiveness, then he wandered off into the jungle, barefoot, and has not been seen since, sorry!"

CIA reporter in Hull, UK, Winston Tiger-Heart, reports, "Last time we spotted our number one fan, MW, was after we got relegated two times, his ghost did reappear once after we thrashed Wigan (Who?) but vanished into the Yorkshire air. Shame, he would have loved our promotion, sorry!"

CIA Reporter in Bangkok, Wan Kin-Tranny, reports, "Yes MW was here after his operation, he-she walked into a steamy-hot sex bar, was kicked out by a tranny-muscle-packed bouncer. He then walked into a quack surgery next door and came out looking like the man he always used to be! After that mind-changing, shocking experience, he was last seen paddling up the Chao Phraya River in a paddleboat made of rice-tree leaves, not been spotted since, sorry!"

The search goes on for The Spoof's most infamous, everlasting spoofer, apart from Jaggedone, who will also go AWOL if this fucking site does not move soon!

Wait, that guy is still here? - Ed.