Spoofer spoofs a Spoofer ranting about a Spoofer's rant!

(NOT EDITED) In the cobweb world of Spoofer's, insane, eccentric, intricate minds, where satire keeps those who write it, sane, sometimes said Spoofers can implode!

This happened recently, in fact, yesterday as a major Spoofer, whose work is renowned all over the planet, and Fort Lauderdale, which does not belong to the real world, decided to rant about everybody, and everything, which/who reside in 'bubbles' on a different stratosphere than the rest of humankind!

The trigger for this rant were annual glossy rewards for celebs and royals who basically do nothing useful but do get the attention of subordinates living outside their 'bubbles', and their cleaning ladies.

The rant was supported by this Nutter, who resides in a 'bubble' where no one else wishes to reside, The Nutters Beach Club (For reference search Facebook because nobody else in their right mind would have him apart from ad-mad Zuckerberg!), and feeling genuine solidarity, he trespassed into a zone where he vowed never to appear again, for the very last time, cough, cough!

The high-ranking other Spoofer, who spoofed this Spoofer's rant, also resides in a 'bubble', however his 'bubble' constantly bursts because he forgets he is human, actually he is a primate clone who sometimes slips on his own bananas.

The moral of this epic spoof, which spoofs the original ranting spoof, and the spoof of the spoof which followed is:

"Accept the fact we are all living on a level playing field except useless celebs, royals, and Spoofers spoofing!"

Note for Spoof readers utterly confused: The Days of Curly Spencer will explain everything!