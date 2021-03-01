The Perseverance Land Rover Discovers Rattlesnakes on Mars

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 1 March 2021

image for The Perseverance Land Rover Discovers Rattlesnakes on Mars
The Martian land rover is so advanced, it can change it's own oil in less than 2 minutes.

HOUSTON – (Satire News) – NASA officials are amazingly excited at photos that have just been beamed back to Earth from the Red Planet, which clearly show several rattlesnakes.

The Mars rover nicknamed Bonnie, after the infamous Depression female member of the Bonnie & Clyde bank robbing gang, was built at a cost of $5.7 billion, some of which was donated by Bill Gates, Mark Cuban, and hip-hop artist Black Kitty Meow Meow.

Spacecraft designers confirmed that Bonnie's 6 hubcaps cost $9 million each.

They added the rear-view mirror was built at a cost of $7.1 million, by a team of Japanese female technicians, living in Galveston.

The latest photos from the Red Planet show several adult rattlesnakes in front of what appears to be an Indian Hawthorn Hedge.

The Martian rattlesnakes are much larger than rattlesnakes found in the southwest United States, but they do have exceedingly horrible attitudes.

The rattles, or buttons, as they are called in Texas, smell very much like baby Pablum. Bonnie's state-of-the-art computer system conveys that the buttons taste like a cross between a fortune cookie and a Norwegian sardine.

NASA scientists have not as yet ascertained if the venom from the Martian rattlesnakes is deadly.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Land RoverMarsPerseveranceRed Planet

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more