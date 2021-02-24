Ex-President Donald J. Trump is Pissed Off At Ted “Count Dracula” Cruz For Giving Republicans a Bad Name

PALM BEACH, Florida – In a perfect example of the pot calling the kettle black, reports coming out of the Plywood State say that the man who turned out to be a one-term president, is furious at Senator Ted “I’m So Cold” Cruz.

DJT told his BFF, Sean Hannity, that he would like to punch “Snowballs” Cruz in the face for giving every Republican a black eye.

As everyone knows, as soon as the Great Texas Snowstorm of 2021 hit, Cruz gathered up his wife, two little girls, a neighbor, and his lawyer, and headed south to Cancun, Mexico.

The most-hated person in the senate left in such a hurry, that he forgot to take his support dog, his support goldfish, and even his support ostrich “El Pajaro Birdy.”

Cruz told Senator LIndsay "Sissy Britches" Graham that they were only going to stay in Cancun one day, before flying over to Cozumel for one day, and then heading south to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil for a whole week.

RumorLand News reports that there are currently countless numbers of petitions with over 9 million signatures, demanding that Cruz resign his senatorship and immediately return to his home country of Guatemala.

Cruz told his best friend Marjorie "The Human Scarecrow" Taylor Greene that it’ll snow on the sun before that happens.