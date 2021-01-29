Marjorie Taylor Greene Denies Existence of Diabetes, Doppler Effect, Idaho, Teenagers….

WASHINGTON DC - ..Gravity, World War I, Egg Yolks, Newton’s Laws of Motion, Dictionaries, Limestone, the number 17, Bicycles, Climate Change, Climate Change Deniers, the Bond between a Boy and his Dog, Air Travel, Hungarians, that Best Buy ensures a safe, convenient shopping experience, that Slumdog Millionaire won the 2008 Best Picture Oscar, that the 19057 / 19058 Udhna - Banaras Express is an express train of Indian Railways connecting Udhna Junction and Banaras, promising careers in the field of gun repair, that Anna Kendrick is America’s Sweetheart, the ulna, the existence of the Scottish Premier League, Life Underwater, Indoor Bowling and Death.

She is expected to call a press conference tomorrow to give a list of things that are part of the Jewish/Puerto Rican Worldwide Conspiracy.

