Marjorie Taylor Greene Wants To Ban Black History Month

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – The woman who most of America is now calling the most hateful, despicable, evil woman in the entire universe, has just gone and stuck her size 13-D foot in her nasty, bigoted mouth.

Marjorie “The Human Scarecrow” Taylor Greene, who is from Rotten Peaches, Georgia, wants the House of Representatives to vote to do away with Black History Month.

When asked by one of her fellow house members "why?", the Kellyanne Conway-clone answered that her white constituents back in Georgia didn’t have a White History Month.

MTG said that she is still pissed off that the Black Lives Matter people made her family remove the Confederate flag that had flown over the family cornbread bakery since the spring of 1888.

Greene emphasized that she is also going to make a proposal stating that every NBA team should be required to have at least 10 white players on their roster.

Meanwhile, Taylor Greene's ex-husband, Mushonta Muckatimba, said that the reason he divorced her was because he got sick and tired of her calling him Kanye, and biting his ears during dinner.