Kate Gosselin Reveals She Has a Big Crush on Dancing With The Stars Dancer Gleb Savchenko

WYOMISSING, Pennsylvania – (Satire News) – Kate Gosselin, who is regarded by many as the queen of the reality shows, has just told Boom Boom News, that she has a tremendous crush on Dancing With The Stars pro dancer Gleb Savchenko.

The 45-year-old blonde, who, several years ago, was named the official pin-up girl of the crew of the aircraft carrier, the USS Captain Kangaroo, revealed that, even though she has eight children, she would love to have Gleb’s baby.

When Gleb was contacted at his apartment in Avocado Heights, California, he said that, at present, he has a wife and a girlfriend, so he kind of has his hands full.

He did say that he was flattered, adding that he wouldn’t mind him and Kate texting back and forth.

A close friend of Kate’s told Boom Boom News that she is so infatuated with Gleb, that she took a magic marker and wrote his first and last name on her bikini line.