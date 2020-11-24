Dancing With The Stars Crowns a New Champion Couple

HOLLYWOOD – (Satire News) – "Dancing With The Stars" host Tyra Banks said that watching the show’s finale was the most exciting fun that she has ever had.

Tyra opened the show dressed in a gigantic blue gown that was made from 47,000 ostrich feathers.

Judge Bruno Tonioli commented to Judge Derek Hough that she looked like a condominium for wayward mallard ducks.

iNews reported that, just before air time, Tyra was sprayed down with three bottles of Lysol Spray.

Every couple danced to songs made popular by British bands of the 60’s including The Beatles, the Rolling Stones, The Animals, The Who, and The Zombies.

Judge Carrie Ann Inaba sang and danced to a song by the Yardbirds titled “Over, Under, Sideways, Down.”

She did forget three words of the song, but since she was dressed in a transparent wraparound outfit made of Saran Wrap no one seemed to notice (or care).

SPOILER ALERT: The winning couple was "Bachelorette" star Kaitlyn Bristowe and pro dancer Artem Chigvintsev.