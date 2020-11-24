Dancing With The Stars Crowns a New Champion Couple

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 24 November 2020

image for Dancing With The Stars Crowns a New Champion Couple
The DWTS's professional dancers dancing to "Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds" by The Beatles.

HOLLYWOOD – (Satire News) – "Dancing With The Stars" host Tyra Banks said that watching the show’s finale was the most exciting fun that she has ever had.

Tyra opened the show dressed in a gigantic blue gown that was made from 47,000 ostrich feathers.

Judge Bruno Tonioli commented to Judge Derek Hough that she looked like a condominium for wayward mallard ducks.

iNews reported that, just before air time, Tyra was sprayed down with three bottles of Lysol Spray.

Every couple danced to songs made popular by British bands of the 60’s including The Beatles, the Rolling Stones, The Animals, The Who, and The Zombies.

Judge Carrie Ann Inaba sang and danced to a song by the Yardbirds titled “Over, Under, Sideways, Down.”

She did forget three words of the song, but since she was dressed in a transparent wraparound outfit made of Saran Wrap no one seemed to notice (or care).

SPOILER ALERT: The winning couple was "Bachelorette" star Kaitlyn Bristowe and pro dancer Artem Chigvintsev.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Bruno TonioliCarrie Ann InabaDancing with the StarsDerek HoughTyra Banks

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more