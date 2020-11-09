Dancing With The Stars Denies They Eliminated Gleb Savchenko and Crishell Stause Because of Their Hot and Heavy Affair

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 9 November 2020

Lovebirds Gleb and Crishell dancing on Malibu Beach.

HOLLYWOOD – (Celebrity Satire) – Reports coming out of Tinsel Town are brimming with news that "Dancing With The Stars" purposely eliminated one of its more popular dance couples because of an alleged affair the two are engaged in.

Executives with DWTS commented that the couple was eliminated because they hardly got any votes from voters in Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Nevada.

According to LaLaLand Daily’s Huckleberry Citrus, Gleb Savchenko and Crishell Stause, who appears on the Netflix reality show "Selling Sunset," and the Bravo Network’s reality show, “My Body Is So Sexy, I Could Start Fires With My Titties”, say that they are like the best friends ever.

Meanwhile, Gleb’s wife, Elena Samodanova, told Citrus that Crish texted her, and said that she was going to take Gleb away from her, and the two were going to run off to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico before Thanksgiving.

Elena commented that Gleb only knows four Spanish words, guacamole, cerveza, and Eva Longoria.

Gleb's wife also stated that Stause recently bought her dancing husband some expensive golf clubs, a Kentucky race horse, and a cement truck.

Meanwhile, last week's viewers were shocked to see host Tyra Banks latest flamboyant outfit, which was made of thousands of bright yellow feathers, which made her look like the planet’s largest canary.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Cabo san lucas, Dancing with the Stars, Mexico, Netflix, Tyra Banks

