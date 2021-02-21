Spoof Site To Offer More Statistics For Readers And Writers To Get Orgasmic About

A satirical news and parody website is set to make an effort which, it hopes, will help to keep its writers more aware of the site's daily goings-on, by providing a whole swathe of new information full of historical data regarding 'popular stories' in various categories.

The idea is the brainchild of the site's 'funniest writer', Edwina Unhatched, who suggested compiling charts containing the titles of the Top 50 Most-Read Stories Of All Time, and the Top 20 Most-Read Stories Of Each Year.

The project will be an extention of the current system of lists, bar graphs and pie charts that show each writer just how badly their cruddy material is doing.

The site's readers will also be polled to determine worst story of the day, month and year, as well as other categories, such as:

'Least Funny Story Of The Week'

'Top 10 Stories I Class As A Waste Of The Time It Took Me To Read Them'

'Top 10 Stories I Could Recommend To An 11-Year-Old'

'Top 20 Stories That Most Reminded Me Of When I Was 4 Years Old'

'Most Unfunny Piece Of Turd I've Ever Had The Misfortune To Come Across'

The current leaderboard isn't expected to change much, if at all.

Spoof owner Mark Lowton has said he is "more than willing" to undertake the work necessary to produce the extra statistics, because he doesn't have much on at the moment. He said:

"I'm more than willing to undertake the work necessary to produce the extra statistics, because I don't have much on at the moment."