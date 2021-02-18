Spoof Boss Admits That Technical Glitch Now Means That 1-Star Ratings Now Benefit Writers By 100 Points

The owner of a satirical news website has admitted that a technical error made during some maintenance work has resulted in a bonus for writers whose work attracts a normally derogatory 1-star rating, now GAIN 100 points, instead of 1 point and a lousy feeling that somebody hates them.

The inadvertent mistake occurred on TheSpoof.com where boss Mark Lowton was tinkering around, changing some computer coding in order to try and 'weed out' some of the less-funny material being submitted.

Said he:

"Yes, it was just as you wrote above. I was tinkering around, changing some computer coding in order to try and weed out some of the less-funny material being submitted."

But he immediately sensed something was amiss.

"Yes, I immediately knew something was amiss," he said. "I went into one writer's stories, and awarded 16 of his shite efforts 1-star ratings. On checking that writer's points total, however, I noticed it had shot up by 1,600 points! Imagine my surprise!"

The mistake has not yet been rectified, meaning that, for a few more days at least, any writer whose material is 1-starred, will benefit by 100 points for each story so dealt with.

Said Mr. Lowton:

"Yes, that's right. It's just as you wrote it. Any writer whose material is 1-starred, will benefit by 100 points for each story so dealt with. For a few more days, at least."